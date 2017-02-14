× Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for southeast Texas

HOUSTON — The National Weather Service has extended a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for east Houston until 10 a.m. due to a strong thunderstorm moving through the area.

The potential impacts from this storm are damaging winds with 60 mph gusts, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and quarter-sized hail

A Tornado Warning for central and southern Houston remains in effect until 9:15am.

A Tornado Watch for the area remains in effect until 1 p.m.

Residents in the affected area are urged to seek shelter immediately in an interior room with no windows on the lowest floor of your home and wait for the storm to pass. Heavy rains may also impact the area and it only take a few inches of water to float a vehicle.

When you see water covering the road, Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

