Truck driver under investigation in fiery crash involving 2 big rigs 

HOUSTON — Unknown circumstances surrounding a giant truck led to a fire Monday on a major Houston highway, the Houston Police Department said.

Investigators said the truck, which was carrying a load of pipes, was seen flying in and out of traffic on Highway 290 at Binford Road around 10 p.m.

Police are investigating whether the driver hit a retaining wall or stopped at the top of the overpass before the rig caught fire. Investigators said fuel inside the truck’s tank spilled downhill and also caught fire.

Officers said a second 18-wheeler driver missed his exit and crashed into the already stalled truck. The driver, who was transporting 19 bags of rubber pellets, jumped out and the vehicle burst into flames on impact.