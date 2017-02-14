× United Airlines flight makes emergency evacuation at Bush airport, officials say

HOUSTON — An United Airlines flight was forced to evacuate its passengers Tuesday afternoon at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport, officials said.

Investigators said the plane had just taken off when smoke was reported and the pilot was forced to turn around. The plane landed back at IAH, airport officials said.

Forty-five people were on board including the flight’s crew, authorities confirmed. The flight was headed to Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

The crew and passengers exited the plane while the aircraft sat on the runway, airport officials said.