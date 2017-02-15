Childhood game of “Tag” is making a comeback, Houstonians will soon get in on the fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Surely we've all heard of Parkour, right? Jumping, climbing and moving with such ease and finesse. Now, take the movement revolution and mix in a little nostalgia. What do we get? World Chase Tag!

UK native, Christian Devaux, came up with the idea while playing a game of tag with his son. They began timing matches, adding obstacles and -- voila -- World Chase Tag was born.

Now "Tag" is played all over the world; in Japan, India, Europe and the United States.

Devaux would love to see professional athletes from other sports like the NFL, tennis or basketball get into the game as well, but the next step, Devaux wants to bring it to a school near you.

So whether you’re a kid, or a kid at heart, it's time to join the revolution. Whether you like it or not, "Tag" is it!