Man shot during ‘friendly’ game of dominoes in south Houston

SOUTH HOUSTON -- A friendly game of dominoes in a south Houston parking lot was interrupted late Tuesday when four armed robbers shot a man.

According to Houston police, several people were playing dominoes in front of a convenience store in the 3500 block of Lydia Street around 11 p.m. when four masked men pulled up in a silver SUV.

The suspects allegedly jumped out of the SUV and tried to rob the men, opening fire and striking one man. He was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Two of the four suspects were caught a few hours later after being involved in another shooting, police said.

They led officers on a short chase before crashing and being taken into custody.

The other two suspects remain on the run.