HPD: Man suspected in 34 armed robberies could be local mechanic

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is hunting for an alleged serial robber accused of preying on residents and business through the area. Police said the man is wanted in more than 34 heist.

Investigators said the man was last seen entering into a restaurant Sunday around 1:30 p.m. in the 800 block of S. 75th Street. Dressed as a casual diner, he walked up to the register to purchase a small item, pulled out a pistol when the employee opened the drawer and then he grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

Police said the assailant made his getaway in a black Chevrolet Impala and was wearing a dark blue mechanic-type shirt, blue pants and black shoes.

In the past, the man has used other vehicles to escape including a black Lincoln town car with chrome rims and a gray Toyota Camry.

Investigators said he may work as a mechanic with accesses to different vehicles.

He’s described as being in his 40s, weighing between 230 – 250 pounds and averaging about 6 feet in height.

Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information that may lead an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or make a submission online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org.