It’s all good! Give back to take a swing at ultimate golfing experience with Murray Brothers!

You're probably familiar with comedian Bill Murray. While he provides the laughs, his brothers Andy, Brian, Joel, John, and Ed provide food and fun!

Back in 2001, they opened up the Murray Bros. Caddy Shack and together the bros are giving back!

Along with running their business, every year they put on their Caddy Shack Charity Golf Tournament, benefiting various charities across the country!

This time around, they're giving you and three friends a swing at doing some good! If you donate $10 or more through Murray's Prizeo page, you score a chance to play golf with the guys. This will include all-expense paid round trip and VIP access to the tourney.

Who knew giving back could be a hole-in-one experience?