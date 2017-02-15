× Man arrested after pipe bomb found at Shepherd home

SHEPHERD, Texas — A man was arrested Tuesday evening after a deputies found a homemade pipe bomb at his home in Shepherd.

Blake Abbey, 27, was charged with possession of prohibited weapon.

San Jacinto Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Post Oak around 6:20 p.m. after someone reported a possible pipe bomb inside the residence.

Upon arrival, deputies found the device and determined that is was live.

The Montgomery County Bomb Squad was brought in to assist, and they were able to detonate the bomb at the scene.

Deputies said they do not believe that Abbey was intending to use the pipe bomb in any kind of terroristic act, but he could be facing more charges.