NBA teams told to ‘play nice’ on social media

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Trash talk, or psyching out the other team, is a stable on the basketball court. NBA officials say it’ll no longer be a thing on social media.

The NBA sent out a message to all 30 franchises this week with a list of new rules.

“As with in-game entertainment, teams are prohibited from mocking and/or ridiculing opponents…and game officials on social media in any form, including through statements, pictures or videos,” Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum wrote.

Basically, the teams are being told to “play nice!”

The Sacramento Kings and the Atlanta Hawks took the memo seriously… real seriously.

The teams had a field day in the opposite direction on Twitter.

@SacramentoKings Thanks! INCREDIBLE arena you guys have here. First time here…simply gorgeous. — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 11, 2017

@ATLHawks You know, we really appreciate Philips Arena too. That organist – just wow. Great touch. — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 11, 2017

@ATLHawks Is it because you guys are playing electric on the court right now? 🔥🔥🔥 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 11, 2017

@SacramentoKings Yea, @Sir_Foster is 🔥, kind of like those baby blue throwbacks 😍 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 11, 2017

@ATLHawks Don't even get us started on your jerseys. That lime green is special! — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 11, 2017

And when Sacramento was down…

@SacramentoKings Don't get discouraged. Three quarters left, we fully expect a run from you guys. Chins up. — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 11, 2017

Both teams managed to follow the rules and make fun of ’em at the same time. Social media at its finest. We give both teams a couple of thumbs up emojis for being such good sports!