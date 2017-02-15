RelationshipGoals: Couple enjoys romantic Valentine’s dinner on Houston bridge 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Making plans for Valentine's Day is a chance to go out on a limb for your sweetheart. One Houston boyfriend didn't just go out on a limb, he went out on a bridge! Some creative Casanova set up a romantic dinner for two on the Montrose bridge over Highway 59.

Brandon Romero was on his way home from work and was so impressed that he took out his phone and started recording.

"This dude has thought outside the box," Romero said.

So after the perfect romantic gesture, what problems could the bridge-top boyfriend possibly have?

"You got to top this next year. Good luck," Romero said.

Take it from us, when it comes to romantic gestures on Valentine's Day, there is no such thing as a bridge too high.