Taco Bell adds wedding packages to its menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS — There’s a new item on the menu at Taco Bell in Las Vegas. Starting this summer for only $600, you can get married there!

The best part is you can order it right off the menu. The package includes a minister, a private reception in the eating area, a sauce packet bouquet and garter, a Cinnabon Delights cake and the 12-pack tacos.

Want to be the first couple to say, “I do” over tacos? The Bell’s holding a contest for a free wedding with airfare and room included. The winning couple will be announced in mid-March.

If you go for it, don't be embarrassed. What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, remember?