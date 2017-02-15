Trump administration’s alleged ties to Russia still under microscope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Lately, any news out of the Oval Office has people asking lots of questions. Most involve Russia, Donald Trump's high level advisers, the presidential election and leaks from U.S. officials.

President Trump's morning tweet blames U.S. intelligence.

He tweeted: “The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by 'intelligence' like candy. Very un-American!”

“I think anybody knows that there was some hanky-panky going on during the presidential election,” Rep. Eliot Engel of New York said.

The latest bombshell...

According to CNN, senior advisers were in constant communication with Russian officials during the campaign— that includes former Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort and recently resigned National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The president tweets: “This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign."

Russia violated a cold war-era treaty Tuesday by deploying a land missile. This comes two years after Russia annexed Crimea.

Trump tweets: “Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia?”

“Only Donald Trump could blame Obama and not Putin for Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea," Rep. Adam Schiff of California said.

Obama is responsible for announcing sanctions against Russia in December for election meddling, sanctions that Flynn suggested would be lifted.

Now congress has introduced bipartisan legislation.

“To insure that Russia does not receive any sanction relief until it earns it,” Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland said.

Meanwhile, Kellyanne Conway has been banned from MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show. According to one co-host, the president's counselor is "no longer credible.”

The turmoil surrounding the Trump administration does not seem to be going away.