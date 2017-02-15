The entertainment company Super Deluxe produced an teen angst-inspired mash-up of President Donald Trump's tweets. The song, which is 2 minutes and 24 seconds long, has gone viral along with a host of memes featuring emo Donald Trump that will forever be embedded in our brains.
Video Virus: Internet’s ‘Emo Donald Trump’ memes get matching teen angst song
