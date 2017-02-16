× Autopsy released after toddler’s skeletal remains found in white trashbag

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released autopsy information Wednesday after its lab received a disturbing delivery in months ago, authorities said. Inside a white plastic garbage bag, examiners were given the skeletal remains of a small child.

Officers said the body was found somewhere in the county Sept. 17.

The child’s gender and racial identity are undecipherable, and deputies said there were no signs of acute injury. However, investigators believe the child was between 3 and 5 years old. Officers said a pink Mon Petiet dress with flowers, butterflies and “Follow Your Dreams” on the front was also in the bag. It was a size 4T.

The sheriff’s office said there’s evidence the child had long, straight black hair.

Disposable size 4 diaper, a pair of socks and a Mic-Key 14 FR 1.2 cm feeding tube with the inscription “AA4069F02” were among other items delivered to the lab. It’s possible feeding tube had been surgically implanted before the child’s death.

Anyone with information related to the discovery is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936-348-2755.