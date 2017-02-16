× Bellaire firefighters respond to massive garage fire, officials say

HOUSTON — The Bellaire Fire Department responded early Thursday morning to a detached garage engulfed in heavy flames. The fire and smoke were so intense, the department was alerted by several concerned drivers who noticed the fire from the 610 West Loop.

Firefighters arrived around 12:30 a.m. and were able to put out the fire before it spread to the main house. It was a joint effort with the West University Fired Department. It’s unclear whether anyone was inside the main home at the time.

No one was injured but the garage was a total loss, officials said.

The Bellaire Fire Marshal is handling the investigation.