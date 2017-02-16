Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Watercrest at Sugar Land 2/16/17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Residents and staff at Watercrest at Sugar Land showed their patriotism reciting the “Pledge of Allegiance” on Feb. 16, 2017. CW39 and Beltone are bringing patriotism back to the morning show – with a daily recitation of The Pledge of Allegiance! We want to get our awesome viewers involved by inviting them do The Pledge of Allegiance on the morning show. To recommend a group or organization to say the pledge, please email cw39pledges@tribunemedia.com.