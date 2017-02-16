× ‘Day Without Immigrants’ puts pressure on Houston businesses

HOUSTON — The growth of a pro-immigration movement could force Houston businesses to downsize if President Donald Trump fails to recognize the economic influence of the immigrant community nationwide.

A Day Without Immigrants, which takes place Thursday, is meant to highlight the negative financial impact that aggressive ICE raids could have on the United States by encouraging immigrant employees and those supportive of the immigrant community to call out of work.

So far, Newsfix has confirmed at least two Houston Torchy’s Tacos locations and several other restaurants were unable to open Thursday because of a lack of staff as a result of the movement.

“It is important that we as organizations support and respond to the needs of our community to open up spaces like these so that our community can know that these are safe spaces for them,” FIEL Executive Director Cesar Espinosa said.

FIEL: Immigrant Families and Students in the Struggle is an organization that advocates for just laws for immigrant youth, their families and access to higher education for all people regardless of immigration status. The organization hosted a rally and news conference Wednesday morning to build awareness of the movement.

In Houston, the initiative surfaced mainly online and has been spread through the use of social media. A Day Without Immigrants has attracted the support of both sympathetic non-immigrants and immigrants across all legal statuses including undocumented immigrants, naturalized immigrants and various visa holders.

FIEL issued a release saying:

“Although this may not be a mass event, we are creating a space for affected community members to come participate and learn how they can get involved.”