Great Texas Warrant Roundup begins; officers on close watch for outstanding tickets, warrants

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Lookout Texans, the annual Great Texas Warrant Roundup has officially begun!

The Office of Philip Cash Constable Pct. 1 said anyone with outstanding tickets and warrants will be arrested and fines will be collected. The office is working in conjunction to catch absconders at home, work or wherever they may be. The statewide initiative will continue until the end of March.

Other law enforcement agencies involved in the roundup include the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Constable’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol, State Game Wardens, Montgomery Police Department and the Willis Police Department.

Those with unpaid fines and who have avoided their responsibilities will be arrested and brought before the court or taken to jail, the constable’s office said.

Those with outstanding ticket or warrants are strongly advised to contact the justice court as soon as possible.