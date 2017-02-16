× HPD: Game room robbers shoot security guard in foot

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for two shooters after a security guard was injured while protecting game room in the Fondren Park area, authorities said.

Investigators said two men were attempting to rob a game room around midnight in the 8000 block of W. Airport at McLain Boulevard when the guard confronted them. Police suspect one of the men fired at the officer, hitting him in the foot. Police said the guard fired back.

The men left the game room on foot.

The only description police have of the men is that one of them was wearing a hoodie.