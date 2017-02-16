HPD: Passenger escapes fiery car crash unharmed; driver in critical condition 

HOUSTON — A passenger involved in a potentially fatal car crash Wednesday night walked away unharmed while his two friends were hospitalized, including the driver who is currently in critical condition, the Houston Police Department said.

Investigators said the driver was speeding down Liberty Road in northeast Houston when he lost control around 10 p.m. near E. Lockwood Drive. Police said the car went off-road and crashed into a concrete culvert at the edge of some railroad tracks, flipping over on impact and then landing upside down.

The car then caught fire.

The driver was rushed to the hospital along with the second passenger, who is in stable condition.

The driver and the two passengers are all men, police said.