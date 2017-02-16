HPD: River Oaks store robbed, thieves make off with $15K in merchandise

HOUSTON– Houston police are searching for the thieves who burglarized a high-end watch store in the River Oaks area.

According to police, a group of men went through a window at the Saint Bernard retail store around 3 a.m. on Thursday. The burglars used a storm grate to smash through a piece of plywood that was still covering the window from the last time the store was broken into.

The thieves stole 24 watches, ranging from $300 to $1,000 each, totaling between $10,000 to $15,000, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or make a submission online.