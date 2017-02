× HPD: Teen girl’s body found in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — A teenage girl was found dead Wednesday in southwest Houston near Arthur Storey Park.

The victim’s body was found lying in the middle of the street in the 9900 block of Sharpcrest near W. Sam Houston Parkway northbound around 7:15 a.m.

The Houston Police Department believes the body was dumped there.

The department is waiting to confirm the victim’s identity along with other major details.