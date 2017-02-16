Kid Rock considered for Republican senate seat, sources say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump proved you don't have to be a career politician to rock the political landscape, so it shouldn't surprise anyone that another rebel has considered throwing his hat into the ring.

Rumor has it, the Michigan Republican Party's might tap Kid Rock— and 'only God knows why.'

Mister anti-establishment himself, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, could be the candidate to dethrone Sen. Debbie Stabenow. She’s a democrat who's sat on the United States Senate since the turn of the century.

The right-wing rocker was very vocal in campaigning for of Mitt Romney in 2012. And who could forget those outrageous shirts during the 2016 election.

Wonder what the kid`s campaign slogan would be. Make America Bawitdaba again?

Clearly, anything's possible in the good ole' USA.