Man fatally shoots friend on accident in west Houston, officers say

HOUSTON — Police suspect a man may have accidently killed his friend while playing with or cleaning a firearm at the victim’s apartment in west Houston, authorities said.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was hanging out with four friends at his home near S. Dairy Ashford and Briar Forest when the shot was fired around 11 p.m, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers arrived to find the man dead from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. All four of the friends were still at the apartment when the man admitted to shooting the victim with a semi-automatic weapon.

Officers said the man seemed very upset about the shooting.

No arrests or charges have been filed at this time.