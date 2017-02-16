× 12-year-old boys save toddler who almost drowned in Peach Creek, police say

ROMAN FOREST, Texas — The heroic actions of two 12-year-old boys saved a little girl’s life Thursday after they rescued her from a near-drowning experience, the Roman Forest Police Department said.

Investigators said the girl was found in the water near Roman Forest Park and is believed to be around 4 to 5 years old.

According to authorities, she told officers her name was Melody of Melanie.

Police said the girl wasn’t injured during the incident.

This is a developing story, we’ll release more detail as it becomes available.