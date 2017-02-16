× Possible comebacks and movie deals involving NFL

HOUSTON — Former NFL player Johnny Manziel is back on the scene again. He recently put a couple of workout videos on Instagram with the caption, “comeback kid”? Time to get serious Johnny! Have you ever thought maybe football isn’t your thing?

Two-time NFL Pro Bowler and former Rookie of the Year, Vince Young has more of a chance to get back on the gridiron. ‘Vinny football’ signed with new agent Leigh Steinberg who posted, “Vince Young has dreams of playing more football and being a role model.”

And honestly, we’d like to see him tossing around the pigskin again. Well, more than Johnny.

Since we’re talking about scripting comebacks, the New England Patriots couldn’t have written a better one than the ‘come from behind win’ in what might be the best Super Bowl game ever played. The book and movie are already in the works. Wonder if they call it “Patriot’s Day.”

This has us questioning who’s gonna’ play Tom Brady? Mark Wahlberg or Matt Damon? Then again, Brady could also play himself. Seriously, the guy can do anything.