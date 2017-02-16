Study says 83 percent of us will suffer from a mental illness by age 38

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM, N.C. — Do you ever feel like you’re losing your mind??

Who hasn't? Right?

A new study from Duke University highlights just how common mental illness really is.

The study published in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology states that by age 38, 83 percent of people will have suffered from a mental illness.

“Mental illness is a physical illness, the brain is a pretty important organ of the body, not much else works without it," Susan Fordice, President and CEO of Mental Health America of Greater Houston, said.

Out of the nearly 1,000 people, ages 11 to 38, who participated in the study, only 171 had never experienced anxiety, depression or related issues.

Worldwide, nearly 350 million people suffer from depression, and 800,000 people commit suicide annually.

"Even when it happens, it's something no one wants to talk about, you never want it to be real in your life, in your family or in your school. Mental illness might be commonplace, but it is still widely misunderstood. People make value judgments, and they're dismissive," Fordice, said. "They might say just get over it, or oh shake it off. Advances in technology are making it easier to diagnose and treat mental health problems. The impact of treatment and how you can see the impact on the brain, once upon a time, we couldn't really demonstrate through science.”

So if you're going off the rails, you're not alone!