WANTED: Man charged with stabbing wife, stepson also accused of raping 13-year-old stepdaughter

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The search is on for a man who not only stabbed his common-law wife and stepson, but also sexually abused his 13-year-old stepdaughter for almost two years, according to investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Reinaldo Zepeda, 41, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and continuous sexual assault of a child.

Zepeda and his common-law wife were separated, but she came home one day to find him inside her residence, investigators said. The two got into an altercation when she asked him to leave.

Zepeda allegedly became enraged, and hit his wife multiple times before stabbing her in the torso. Zepeda then stabbed his 14-year-old stepson who tried to help his mom.

During the investigation into the assault, the 13-year-old daughter told her mother that she was sexually abused by her stepdad for almost 20 months.

After authorities investigated her claims, more charges were filed.

Authorities want Zepeda off the streets. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of Zepeda. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Unit at 713-830-3250, or submit tips online. All tipsters remain anonymous.