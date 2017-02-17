Class Acts: Elsa Soto works with Houston Hispanic Forum to achieve life goals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — No one can doubt Elsa Soto's work ethic.

"What I really strive for is to always work harder than what people expect me to do," the senior at Chavez High School said.

That desire to be better fits perfectly into her involvement with the Houston Hispanic Forum, and the organization's Career & Education Day. The event takes place at George R. Brown Convention Center Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

"You're going to learn different careers, anything you want to know," Soto said. "People that work in those careers are there. They're showing you what they do, showing how they do it, and then you can get an interest on if you want to work there or not."

Soto plans to attend either Texas A&M or Blinn College and has a desire to major in clinical psychology.