HOUSTON — It's that time of week again! It's Feedback Friday when Grego closes the show with your comments!
Closing Comment: Feedback Friday (February 17, 2017)
-
Closing Comments: It’s Feedback Friday!
-
Closing Comments: It’s Feedback Friday! (February 10, 2017)
-
Closing Comments: It’s Feedback Friday! Grego reads your Facebook comments!
-
Closing Comments: Some advice for Donald Trump
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
-
Closing Comments: Feedback Friday!
-
Closing Comments: National Pizza Day
-
Closing Comments: Staying Peaceful
-
Closing Comments: No tech at Thanksgiving dinner
-
Closing Comments: Christie Brinkley poses in Sport Illustrated Swimsuit issue
-
-
Closing Comments: Hope isn’t lost
-
Closing Comments: Snail mail
-
Closing Comments: International Epilepsy Day