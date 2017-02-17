× Conroe teacher killed in head-on collision, daughter in critical condition

CONROE, Texas – A beloved Conroe teacher was killed, and her daughter was critically injured, when they were involved in a head-on collision with a wrong-way driver Wednesday afternoon.

Jennifer Runnels, 40, and her daughter, 10, were traveling west on FM 2854 Wednesday afternoon when 31-year-old Nelms Floyd Jr. drove his Chevrolet Impala on the wrong side of the road.

Nelms hit Runnels head on. He was instantly killed.

Runnels and her daughter were transported to the Conroe Regional Medical Facility, both in critical condition. Runnels later succumbed to her injuries.

Montgomery ISD Superintendent, Dr. Beau Rees, broke the news to the faculty and staff at Lone Star Elementary where Runnels worked as a 4th grade teacher.

“Last night, a heartbreaking tragedy struck our MISD Family when Mrs. Jenny Runnels was killed in a car accident. This morning, all campus counselors and administrators have been at Lone Star providing support and loving care to the students and staff at LSE. Everyone has done an excellent job in this time of crisis. It is so reassuring to know how awesome our folks are in a time of crisis and how we rally around each other in difficult times,” he said.

Runnels will be remembered through her own words as a passionate educator,

Montgomery County police are still investigating the crash.