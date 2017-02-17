Democrats taking stand to save Affordable Care Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — The fight over the Affordable Care Act is coming to a head.

Speaker Paul Ryan announced, "After the House returns following the President's' Day (holiday), we intend to introduce legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare."

Republicans are laying out a timeline to introduce their replacement to President Obama's crowning achievement.

They don't seem to mind whether or not Democrats are on board.

Mitch McConnell told reporters, "We don't expect any Democratic cooperation on the replacement of Obamacare."

The Dems aren't sidestepping the issue, they're putting their feet down. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hit back during a speech, saying, "This is a big fight that we have and we have to win it. And we will win it."

Pelosi and House Democrats have organized a National Day of Action, Saturday. More than 80 representatives will host events around the country in support of Obamacare. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee told reporters Friday, "We also hope to send a message to President Trump... to expand on what we've done. Te help more people not less people."

No matter what side you're on in this fight, it seems like there's plenty of action to go around.