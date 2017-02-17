Extinct Woolly Mammoth to be resurrected in 2 years, scientists say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Ready to go back to prehistoric times?

Maybe not with dinosaurs roaming the Earth again, but scientists at Harvard University think they can bring back an extinct species: the 'Woolly Mammoth.'

The Woolly Mammoth roamed the frozen tundra and became extinct about 4,000 years ago.

They were the elephant's ancestor, and so scientists plan to produce a kind of mammoth-elephant embryo in two years using a gene-editing tool.

They said the new creature will be more like an elephant with some mammoth traits, like small ears and shaggy hair.

Of course, fossils of original Woolly Mammoths have been found around the world, and a few years back some claim a surviving Woolly Mammoth was spotted swimming across a river in Siberia.

But now science may be catching up to fantasy.

What's amazing is that original Woolly Mammoth DNA from frozen animal remains found in Siberian ice has been inserted into Asian elephant cells.

So, who knows? We may have the first "Mammophant" born soon!