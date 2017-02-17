Harris County’s new marijuana policy in effect March 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Lana Donath, a college student at the time, was arrested for possession of marijuana in 2012 and 2014. During both arrest she had less than two grams of marijuana in her possession and was not smoking it.

Donath was booked and jailed for countless hours, sentenced to six months probation, and has paid countless attorney and court fees.

"I don't feel jaded that people can now get away with having less than 4 ounces I feel like it's a non issue," Donath said.

The first day of March marks the first day of the decriminalization of marijuana.

The new policy states that misdemeanor offenders with less than 4 ounces of marijuana will not be arrested, ticketed or required to appear in court if they agree to take a 4 hour drug education class, officials said.