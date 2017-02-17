× Luby’s goes fishing with H-E-B: Famous “Fried Fish” coming to grocery store freezers

HOUSTON — As part of an exclusive partnership formed with H-E-B late last year, Luby’s is bringing one of its most iconic dishes off of the line and into approximately 270 store locations around Texas. The week of February 20, the landmark cafeteria group will introduce a family-size helping of its famous Fried Fish to freezer aisles across the state.

“We’re excited to expand our offerings from Texas heritage brand,” said Scott McClelland, President H-E-B Houston Division. “Luby’s Fried Fish is joining Luby’s Mac & Cheese exclusively at H-E-B allowing customers to bring these beloved dishes from the freezer aisle to the kitchen table.”

A fan favorite at Luby’s, the Fried Fish features a delicate, moist center and perfectly crispy crust. Priced at $7.95, each container will include two filets that provide four LuAnn-sized servings. The Fried Fish dish joins Luby’s Classic and Jalapeno Mac & Cheese offerings, which debuted at H-E-B in November.

According to Peter Tropoli, Chief Operating Officer of Luby’s, Inc., “Whether you know it as fried or square fish, this piece of Texas culinary history is easily one of the most recognizable and most ordered dishes in the state. We’re proud to have H-E-B as a partner, making it any anytime meal for its legions of fans.”

Luby’s prides itself in being the most innovative cafeteria company in America. Hallmarks of the group, celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, include made-from-scratch comfort food and inviting, neighborhood-centric restaurants that appeal to a wide range of customers thanks to their focus on quality, value and convenience.