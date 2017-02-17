Magnolia women caught smuggling 13 pounds of horse genitals at D.C. airport, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has brought a lot of attention to U.S. Customs And Border Protection lately as immigration continues to be one of his top priorities. But still some of their most important work goes unrecognized— like all the crazy stuff they find in people's luggage!

Customs agents at Dulles International Airport in Washington stopped two Texas women from Mongolia for a routine inspection. They found more than 40 pounds of horse meat, including 13 pounds of horse genitals! The women were also hiding 3 liters of yak milk. The meat was hidden inside juice boxes. The women said it's for medicinal purposes. Neither were charged with a crime.

Horse meat is prohibited from entering the U.S. unless it has an official certification from its country of origin. Customs seizes unknown meat in an effort to prevent diseases, such as foot and mouth disease, from spreading to U.S. livestock. Any food they confiscate is destroyed.

On an average day, customs seizes more than 400 agricultural pests and diseases, everything from charred monkeys' bodies to ceremonial voodoo tools. They've even found cocaine hidden in the body cavities of cooked chickens.

All in a day's work for U.S. Customs And Border Protection.