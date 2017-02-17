× MCSO: Man arrested on Valentine’s Day for inappropriately touching self outside post office in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A man was arrested on Valentine’s Day for pleasuring himself in front of a United States Postal Office in The Woodlands.

Allen Hill, 34, was charged with indecent exposure.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was walking into the post office in the 10800 block of Gosling Road when she saw a man sitting inside of a car and inappropriately touching himself.

The woman immediately went into the post office and reported the lewd behavior to employees. The manager went outside and told the man to leave.

Employees documented his license plate number and turned it over to District 6 deputies.

Deputies identified Hill as the suspect, and went to his home.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.