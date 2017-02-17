Man murdered in southeast Houston after alleged fight with girlfriend

HOUSTON — The family of a man who was gunned down Thursday night after an alleged fight with his girlfriend is seeking answers.

Alex Lee Brookins, 22, was walking down Yellowstone Blvd. around 8 p.m. when a group of people drove up and shot him multiple times, according to Houston police.

Brookins was with his girlfriend at a convenience store when the argument took place. His girlfriend told police that she saw two suspicious men leave the parking lot after Brookins walked off, the Houston Police Department said.

“She is not telling the truth, there is something that she is leaving out. Thieves aren’t going to target one person. They would shoot everybody. Why would they just go after him and not her?” Alex’s father, Dennis Mitchell, said.

The Houston Police Department Homicide division is investigating the case.