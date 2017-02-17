× Charges filed against common-law husband of mother found dead in SW Houston

HOUSTON– Charges have been filed against the common-law husband of a mother of three who was found shot to death inside her southwest Houston townhome.

Jerald Dewayne Watt, 40, has been charged with murder.

Family members of Rena Marie Hodges became worried after not hearing from her for a couple of days.

On Thursday around 9:30 p.m., they went to her home in the 12200 block of Sunset Meadow Lane, and found her dead inside her bedroom. She suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to Houston police.

There were no signs of forced entry and Watt, who also lived at the home, was missing. Further investigation led to him being charged, but he remains on the run.

Watt is wanted and could be driving one of two vehicles: a 2002 blue Ford Explorer with Texas license plates FJW-9847 or a 2010 white Nissan Versa with Texas license plates 8KMWV (handicapped plate).

Anyone with information on Watt’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.