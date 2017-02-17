Texas ranks 3rd for most hate groups nationwide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — There's a state of hate here in the good ole USA! Surveys suggests the number of hate groups in the nation is on the rise for the second year in a row.

The Southern Poverty Law Center found hate groups rose from 892 to 917 last year — about a hundred groups show of the record set in 2011. The good news is Texas saw a significant decrease from 84 groups in 2015 to 55 groups last year, dropping the state down No. 3 on the list.

Nationwide, the study said anti-Muslim hate groups nearly tripled. The SPLC claims the growth is fueled by the change in the White House.

The FBI said crimes against Muslims increased 67 percent in 2015, the year President Donald Trump began his run for the Oval Office.

A mosque in Victoria, Texas went up in flames. After the trump administration announced the executive order suspending travel from Muslim countries.

With all this hate the only question we have is. Where is the love?