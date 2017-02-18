× HPD: Mentally disturbed man runs into traffic, dies on I-45 Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON – A man having a mental breakdown was struck and killed after bolting into traffic on the Gulf Freeway early Saturday, according to Houston police.

Police received multiple calls around 2:15 a.m. reporting that a man was walking into traffic on I-45 near Broadway.

When officers arrived, they tried to help the man come to safety, but he refused. The man ran across the road and was struck by at least two vehicles. He died at the scene.

The driver of the first vehicle that struck the man stayed and talked to officers, but the driver of the second vehicle fled.

The freeway was shut down until 8 a.m.

HPD is treating the incident as an in-custody death since they saw what happened.