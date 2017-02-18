× Norma McCorvey, Roe v. Wade figure, dies

CNN — Norma McCorvey, known as “Jane Roe” in the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case that established a constitutional right to abortion, has died, according to a priest close to the family.

The Rev. Frank Pavone, an anti-abortion rights activist, released a statement Saturday, saying, “Norma has been a friend of mine, and of Priests for Life, for more than 20 years. She was victimized and exploited by abortion ideologues when she was a young woman but she came to be genuinely sorry that a decision named for her has led to the deaths of more than 58 million children.”

McCorvey had become active in the movement against abortion rights after the US Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade in 1973.