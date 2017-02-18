Rhode Island congressman compares life under Trump to the upside down world in Netflix show, ‘Stranger Things’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Life in Washington lately is a bit surreal.

That's why a Democratic congressman from Rhode Island-- Rep. David Cicilline-- is comparing what he calls today's world of "Trump Things" to the upside down world in the Netflix show, "Stranger Things."

"Like the main characters in 'Stranger Things,' we are now stuck in the 'upside down'-- right is wrong, up is down, black is white," Cicilline declared.

But President Trump sees it a little differently.

"Because the press, honestly, is out of control," Trump announced in his epic press conference on Thursday. "The level of dishonesty is out of control."

"This is not a TV show! This is real life," Cicilline continued. "We have a president unlike any we have ever known."

But TV is certainly drawing some inspiration from 'The Donald.'

For instance....what could be scarier than last year's Presidential Election?

Yeah, that was pretty scary!

And that's why the creator of 'American Horror Story' revealed that Season 7 this year will be all about the 2016 Election.

He even hints that maybe there will be a character based on Trump.

Some AHS regulars have already signed on, and fans wonder.....what would it be like if Kathy Bates played senior adviser to the prez-- 'Steve Bannon?'

Meanwhile, the new show 'The Good Fight' had to tweak it's plot after the election.....since writers and producers created the pilot thinking that Hillary Clinton would win.

"This was my life!" the main character breaks down crying in the opening episode.

That's how it goes in the upside down world of TV land.

But back to reality......sometimes we all just wish a remote control would work on Washington, D.C.!