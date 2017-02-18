Three films fighting for top of box office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Thankfully no sequels this week, as three very different genre specific films aim for the number one spot at the box office. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews the Action/Fantasy, Raunchy Comedy and Horror/Mystery, that should provide something interesting for a wide variety of audiences.

The director behind The Lone Ranger delivers a lengthy horror flick A Cure for Wellness starring Dane DeHaan and Jason Isaacs.

Matt Damon stars in the Chinese action flick The Great Wall.

Charlie Day and Ice Cube take their differences to the school parking lot in Fist Fight.

Those new releases reviewed in this week’s episode of Flix Fix.