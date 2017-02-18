× United States Coast Guard: Good Samaritan rescues four men after boat flips

GALVESTON, Texas – A good Samaritan rescued four men stuck in bad weather almost 100 miles southeast of Galveston Friday afternoon.

According to the United States Coast Guard, watch-standers directed the Coast Guard, a helicopter and an airplane to search for the missing boat crew after they received a satellite distress signal at 12:30 p.m. They were delayed due to bad weather.

The men aboard ran into a sudden storm. While trying to return to the dock, a large incoming wave flipped their 26-foot boat.

The Coast Guard said they received a phone call around 12:45 p.m. from the owner of the 26-foot fishing boat, Reel Hazard. Hazard said he received messages through the boat crew’s SPOT Satellite Messenger saying “need help,” and they were in a life raft. Mariners were alerted of the incident.

The Coast Guard and an airplane crew were on their way to the raft, but fortunately someone on a 35-foot sport fishing boat received one of the alerts and was able to get to the location quickly, rescuing all four people.

The crew was able to notify the owner of the boat of their rescue.

The good Samaritan and rescued men returned safely to Galveston Yacht Basin around 6 p.m. No medical concerns were mentioned.