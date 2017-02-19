× HFD: Home owner, adult son lose family home to fire

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded quickly to a house fire which occurred at an elderly woman and her adult son’s home on Sunday morning.

The daughter-in-law of the home owner told authorities the house fire, which happened on Kingsley Street, broke out when the woman and her son were in the home.

The fire department said the fire happened because of an electrical problem in the laundry room. The back half of the home was affected.

Having lived in the home for 40 to 50 years, HFD said the home owner is very distraught due to not having home owner’s insurance. The home owner’s daughter-in-law spoke with authorities and said her mother-in-law called her about 3 a.m. saying the house was on fire.

“Her and my brother-in-law were in the house, and… there’s a back room where his room is, and that’s where it started,” the daughter-in-law stated.

The woman told authorities her brother-in-law got her mother-in-law up and they both fled from the house. He tried to put the fire out with a water hose, but was unsuccessful.

The family is looking to start a Go Fund Me to help with repairs from damages. The woman’s daughter-law told authorities “This was her house. This was everything she lived for.”

The elderly woman had to be transported to the hospital because of chest pain she was having after finding out the house was on fire, according to HFD. No other injuries were reported.