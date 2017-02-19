Houston resident shares her experience in Japanese internment camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - December 7, 1941 does in fact live in infamy but a less famous, and also devastating day followed shortly after.

Seventy-five years ago, on February 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 which eventually led to the legal internment of 120,000 Japanese Americans during the World War II era.

"Makes me feel sort of sad when I think of what we went through,"

Marion Takehara has lived in Texas for almost 40 years, but as a teenager, her family was displaced from California.

"When the permanent camps were built, we were put on a train and we went to Amache, Colorado. We lived in a barracks, four families to a barracks. We had to use community bathrooms, and there weren't any doors on the toilets."

At that time, Marion's parents got her to see the positives of the situation, leading to her graduating as valedictorian of the camp's high school.

"My parents always felt this was something we had to do and in Japanese, it's a term called 'Gaman,' which is to doing something unpleasant with patience and understanding."

Now at 91 years old, Takehara sees the current profiling of Muslim-Americans and wants to make sure no one has to go through what she did.

"It's such a shame that all these years that people are still judged by the way we look. If we have faith in America and what it stands for, if we could believe in that , we're gonna be okay."