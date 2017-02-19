What now that ‘Jane Roe’ has passed away?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The woman behind the "Roe versus Wade" Supreme Court case died of a heart ailment at the age of 69 on Saturday

Norma McCorvey , who was "Jane Roe", was the lead plaintiff in the case that legalized abortion nationwide in 1973.

Later on, her views changed and she became a voice of the pro-life movement.

"She was more than a source of encouragement for us. She was an example of how to welcome into the pro-life movement people who used to be involved with abortion," said Elizabeth McClung with Texas Right to Life.

Celebrity attorney Gloria Allred, who represented McCorvey when she supported abortion rights, said she was very proud to have been "Jane Roe." and released this statement.

"Even though at the end of her life Norma thought women should be prevented from having an abortion and that abortion should be criminalized, her legacy will be Roe v. Wade, which has provided millions of women the legal right to choose abortion,"

So what now that McCorvey has passed on?

"For the pro-life movement moving forward and for the abortion issue in general, we look at her passing as an opportunity to study history,, to figure out what really went on when Roe vs. Wade was passed because most people don't know that Roe, Norma McCorvey, never even had an abortion."

McCorvey was in her third pregnancy while the case was going on and she had a girl before the court made the ruling and gave up the child for adoption.

Almost 44 years after the landmark case, it's still a contentious issue with the spotlight shifting to the latest Supreme Court nominee - Neil Gorsuch

Hopefully Norma can rest in peace because the court case certainly won't.