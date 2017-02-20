Authorities: Officer killed, suspect and second cop injured, in shooting near Los Angeles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES — A Whittier police officer has died and another officer was wounded after a shootout with a suspected gang member Monday morning, according to The CW39 affiliate KTLA in Los Angeles.

The Whittier Sheriff's Department said the incident, which also left a suspect injured, happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Colima Road and Mar Vista Street.

Sky5 aerial footage taken short time afterwards shows the driver's side and rear passenger windows of a Whittier Police Department SUV partially shattered. However, it's unclear whether the window was broken from gunfire.

A sedan parked directly in front of the SUV had front end damage, and a weapon was visible on top of the car's trunk. At least one other that vehicle appeared to have sustained damage in crash could be seen in the nearby intersection.

The two police officers and the suspect were taken to local hospitals in unknown conditions, the release stated.

At a news conference more than two hours after the shooting, authorities confirmed one of the officers struck by gunfire had died.

Authorities have not released many other details, and it was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

No suspect information has been provided.