HOUSTON — It's the day Americans celebrate all commanders in chief— both past and present. While others are enjoying the day off, others are gathering and chanting at "Not My President's Day Protests." Here's what Grego has to say about that!
Closing Comments: President’s Day
-
Closing Comments: National Pizza Day
-
Closing Comments: 2016 World’s Aids Day
-
Closing Comments: Valentine’s Day 2017
-
Closing Comments: Election 2016 Nightmare
-
Closing Comments: Importance of Valentine’s Day
-
-
Closing Comments: International Epilepsy Day
-
Closing Comments: Are parents getting too much screen time?
-
Kellyanne Conway tweets: ‘POTUS supports me’
-
Trump doing OK in recent Texas poll while anti-Trump rallies continue nationwide
-
Pence: I was disappointed with Flynn
-
-
Not My President’s Day protesters rally to oppose Trump
-
Closing Comments: Oversharing
-
Closing Comment: Feedback Friday (February 17, 2017)